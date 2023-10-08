Sugar River Bourbon Festival

Seven Acre Dairy Company, Paoli 6858 Paoli Road, Paoli, Wisconsin 54508

media release: Hosted by Seven Acre Dairy Company on Sunday October 8th, the Sugar River Bourbon Festival is a day-long celebration of all things bourbon. It includes a Tasting Festival in the afternoon, followed by bourbon-focused dinner in the evening. Events are ticketed separately.

The Tasting Festival: 1-4PM: Spend the afternoon sampling expertly crafted bourbons from an award-winning group of local and regional distilleries, all while listening to live music, and enjoying some of Dane County’s most celebrated BBQ.

Tickets for the tasting festival are $50. The price includes live music, commemorative glassware, unlimited tastings from 15+ distilleries, and a chance to mix and mingle with the people behind your favorite bourbons and other bourbon enthusiasts. A selection of local BBQ vendors will be on site, selling BBQ dishes that compliment the bourbon tastings. The BBQ is not included in ticket price.

815-409-0979
