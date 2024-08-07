× Expand Emily Kassie/Sugarcane Film LLC Julian Brave NoiseCat, left, and his father, Ed Archie NoiseCat, in a still from the film "Sugarcane." Julian Brave NoiseCat, left, and his father, Ed Archie NoiseCat, in a still from the film "Sugarcane."

media release: Catch Rooftop Cinema, now free for all! Thursdays, July 31 – August 21 • 9 PM.

Bring a friend, a blanket, or camp chairs and enjoy an evening of independent films and videos under the stars. Films begin each Thursday at sundown, in the Museum's Rooftop Sculpture Garden. Rooftop Cinema is a program of MMoCA’s education department and is curated by James Kreul. MMoCA’s film programming is generously funded by maiahaus, Venture Investors, LLC, and a gift from an anonymous donor.

Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie's documentary, Sugarcane, exposes the forced separation, assimilation, and abuse Indigenous children endured at an Indian residential school. This urgent film confronts cultural genocide while showcasing a community's enduring love, beauty, and courage in overcoming intergenerational trauma.

Learn more and watch the trailer: mmoca.org/events/sugarcane