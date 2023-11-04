media release: An R-rated comedy-crime-caper about two hit men who discover their stories crossed as children when they meet for an antic filled first time in a hotel suite the night before they are hired to execute a contract together.

Film premieres Nov. 4, 2023, 3:30pm, in Madison at Marcus Palace Cinema, 2830 Hoepker Rd. Sun Prairie WI.

From first time film director Austin Galante comes the film Suite Killing Machines. The upcoming feature-length comedy-crime-caper film Suite Killing Machines will premiere in Madison Wisconsin; where it was filmed.

The Soundtrack features music with Rick Ross, Cee Lo Green, Sean Kingston, Austin Galante and Grammy nominee Jeff Ryon.

The goal was to create an irreverent comedy story that takes place mostly inside a hotel suite.

The film features actors Matthew Kenner, Genia Dulot, Douglas Montoya, Aaron Rathbone, and Austin Galante.

The story: TONY TWO TOES and DOUGLAS SUPREME are two nomadic hit men who find themselves in Madison Wisconsin in the same hotel suite the night before they are hired by the same contract company to kill a senator. As the night progresses they meet a woman named SUGAR PLUM and an arms dealer named VELVET.