media release: Mexico, France, USA | 2024 | DCP | 126 min. | Spanish with English subtitles

Director: Astrid Rondero, Fernanda Valadez

Cast: Juan Jesús Varela, Yadira Pérez, Alexis Varela

Growing up in the Mexican countryside, the orphaned son of a sicario struggles to escape his father’s dangerous legacy... and fate. Astrid Rondero and Fernanda Valadez’s haunting followup to Identifying Features (WFF 2020) won a Grand Jury Prize at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. “Thunderously demonstrates why Valdez and Rondero stand among those soon to be regarded as the new masters of Mexican cinema” (Indiewire). Presented with the support of Latin American Caribbean, and Iberian Studies at UW-Madison.

