Sukha Somatics Birthday Celebration

media release: sukha somatics is turning one and we would love to celebrate this past year with you all. this is a day to reflect, celebrate, say thank you for your support, and to plant intentions for what our second year will look like together.

come anytime 8:30-1:30. we'll have coffee, tea, a potluck brunch (yes, we want to try your cookies, muffins, and egg bakes), plants to take home, give-aways to enter, and new people to meet in our lovely community.

we also have free mini-classes. each of us at sukha somatics has our own specialty (passion) and we would love to share some tools with you as a thank you for your support over the past year. you can sign up in advance to reserve your spot/have it on your calendar or drop in to the classes throughout the day.

8:30-9:15 (walk-in anytime) intention-setting + processing tools - alisa

9:30-10:15 flow yoga - cassidy

10:30-11:15 community recovery - alisa

11:30-12:00 (walk-in anytime) vagus nerve stimulation tools - alisa

12:15-12:45 a somatic approach to yoga - ali

1:00-1:30 intro to 'internal family systems' - jordann

https://www.facebook.com/events/1854562204946269/