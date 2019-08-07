Suminigashi
Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
press release: Ink on water is magical. Suminigashi is a Japanese form of paper marbling. Over and over again, people who do this workshop are mesmerized at what happens when you let go and get curious. In the end you take home marbled paper, but the real power is in the process. Registration required beginning July 17th. Call 824-1780 to register (ages 13 and up).
