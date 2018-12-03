Suminigashi
Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Ink on water is magical. Suminigashi is a Japanese form of paper marbling. Over and over again, people who do this workshop are mesmerized at what happens when you let go and get curious. In the end you take home marbled paper, but the real power is in the process. For ages 12+.
Registration begins Monday, November 19. Register online, in person, 246-4547.
