Summer 1976

media release: Wisconsin Premiere of a play by David Auburn

January 30 - February 16, 2025

Directed by Laura Gordon

The celebration of America’s Bicentennial finds Diana, an artist, and Alice, a professor’s wife, thrown together through a faculty babysitting co-op at Ohio State. As they navigate migraines and marriage crises, they build an expansive and intimate friendship as full of possibility, and as fleeting, as summer.

“It’s sharply observant…subtly, insistently feminist.”– The New York Times