press release: The What is Family? Film Festival will feature 10 films centered around defining family in a modern context. While family in the past was often a rigid term meant for biological relations and what is known as the nuclear family, the films curated in this festival reflect a more fluid definition of family. The stories of these films represent a diverse range of family types from biological to communal, and from extended family to the feeling of family that comes from a best friend. This festival includes films ranging from documentaries and dramas to comedies and thrillers. We hope you will join us in celebrating all the forms of family that are vital to the human experience.

Summer 1993 (2017)

Spain | 100 min | NR | DCP | Dir. Carla Simon

Thurs November 1 | 7:00 PM

After her mother's death, six-year-old Frida is sent to her uncle's family to live with them in the countryside. But Frida finds it hard to forget her mother and adapt to her new life.

"A thoughtful and moving family portrait." - Jonathan Holland (Hollywood Reporter)