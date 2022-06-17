× Expand courtesy Kayla Kush From left: DJ Kayla Kush, DJ Shotski, Cooper Talbot, Grandma Cyd.

press release: A feel-good summer tradition! Come enjoy simple pleasures with the ones you love!

Join in the fun – grab a refreshing beverage and take a relaxing stroll in the Gardens with your sweetheart, create in community workshops, play a friendly game of bocce ball or cornhole with your pals, or start a dance party in the Thai Garden. Whether you’re 2 or 102, there’s something for everyone at this new summer program.

Unwind with friends or family, feel that cool Lake Monona breeze in your hair, stop to smell the roses, or become a flamingo ring toss champ, all while supporting your free public garden!

In the case of constant, heavy rain we'll post the rain call on Olbrich's homepage at 12:30 p.m. Many of the games will move inside and we'll pump up the jams in the tropical Bolz Conservatory.

Just a few sporadic sprinkles - most Summer Breeze activities will remain outdoor with the addition of inside seating.

Reduced capacity will apply to an indoor set up. So don’t let a few raindrops stop you from hanging out and supporting the Gardens!

Admission at the door; no pre-sale tickets. Additional cost for food and beverages; no carry-ins.

General Admission - $15; Olbrich Members - $10; Child (Ages 6-12) - $5; 5 & Under - FREE

A variety of classic lawn games including Kubb, Pass the Pigs, Giant Dice, Twister, and Ping-Pong, plus dominos and playing cards offered throughout the Gardens – first come, first served.

And how about 200 feet of hop scotch, hula hoops, and a big ol’ tub of bubbles for the littles (and the bigs) to enjoy…because deep down inside we’re all just big kids, right? Games offered until 8:30 p.m. – no charge. Availability is subject to attendance and natural game time durations.

Live music winds around every pathway! Featuring the vintage soul stylings of DJ Shotski with appearances by Cynthia Schuster (aka Grandma Cyd from WSUM), and DJ Kayla Kush and Cooper Talbot from WORT on Friday night. On Saturday, DJ Funkenstein will kick of the evening, followed by the space-funk/house/lounge trio, Red Rose.

You may also happen upon other roaming performers and nature based maker activities. Summer Breeze offers a variety of entertainment on each date, so there’s always something new to experience.

Summer Breeze features tasty local food from Cultura Cali, Mexican cuisine with a California twist (both days), along with ice-cold treats from Paradise Ice Cream (Fri.only) and Chrysalis Pops (Sat. only). Wet your whistle with a selection of local micro brews, summer cocktails or organic juice boxes for the kiddos. Community dining tables, benches, and patio seating available, but feel free to bring your own lawn chair if you'd like to guarantee yourself a seat!