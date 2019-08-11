press release: The Professional Firefighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation (PPFWCF) has announced its 25th annual Summer Camp for Burn-Injured Youth, set to take place at Camp Timber-lee just outside of East Troy, Wisconsin from August 11-17. The free week-long camp is one of PFFWCF’s biggest and most impactful burn survivor support programs.

Often referred to simply as Burn Camp, the camp provides remarkable continuation of care for kids with life-changing burn injuries by promoting healing, connecting with others facing similar challenges and giving campers tools to navigate life beyond their injuries. Campers are encouraged to share their stories, experiences and emotions in a safe and fun environment.

“Over 25 years, we’ve seen first-hand the positive and life-affirming impact on those who attend Burn Camp,” said Michael Wos, Executive Director of PFFWCF. “For some, it’s the first-time they’ve been in a place where everyone else is just like them and they can feel comfortable knowing they’re not alone with their injuries. For others, having built relationships over a period of years in a nurturing environment, it’s an experience they look forward to all year long.”

The primary overnight camp serves children ages seven to 17. There is also a one-day Explorers program for kids under the age of seven or any child not ready for overnight camp, as well as a Young Adult Leadership Program (YALP) for burn survivors ages 18-21. Because Burn Camp is completely coordinated and staffed by volunteers, many YALP graduates transition into camp staff/volunteer roles at age 21.

Each year, the Burn Camp Steering Committee puts a significant amount of time, talent and energy into planning a new and unique theme so even returning campers find new and meaningful experiences. The 2019 theme of “Show Your Inner Glow: Shining the Light of Friendship for the Past 25 years” will include

Everything from bright and bold events full of color to glow-in-the-dark activities. The theme also helps give shape to how campers are encouraged to participate and interact. For example, the 2019 theme offers opportunities to challenge campers to think about how they can cultivate their inner light and also shine it outwardly to others.

“Burn Camp is all about building a sense of community and a network of support for young burn survivors,” says Melissa Kersten, Chair of the Burn Camp Steering Committee and an Advanced Practice Nurse Practitioner focused on burn care at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s in Milwaukee. Kersten adds, “Because I spend much of my day caring for people in the aftermath of a burn injury, it’s wonderful to see the healing that happens at Burn Camp and the progress that is made year-to-year with our repeat campers.”

Each day of Burn Camp brings a host of special events and activities, most notably Visitor’s Day on Thursday, August 15. Visitor’s Day kicks off with a fire truck parade at 10:30am followed by lunch, sponsor and donor acknowledgements, and a carnival.

The Burn Camp experience is offered to participants completely free of charge through generous donations from individuals and corporate partners. Young survivors of life-changing burn injuries from across Wisconsin are encouraged to apply. While applications are accepted up until the start of camp, PFFWCF encourages those who might benefit from camp to apply by July 31, 2019. For more information, to access online applications or to make a donation, visit https://pffwcf.org/burn- survivor-programs-camp- support/.