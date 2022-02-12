media release: Battle for a spot at Summer Camp 2022!

Saturday, February 12; Doors 7pm | Show 8pm

$7 ★ bit.ly/SCampHNS ​★ 18+

Summer Camp: On The Road is BACK! Summer Camp Music Festival is coming to your town and searching for the best talent your area has to offer.

YOU vote for the winner that will earn a spot on our 2022 lineup!! Come out and support your scene as your favorite area bands compete to play #SCamp22! BONUS: Your votes will double as entries for prizes, swag and tickets that we'll be giving out along the way!

If you're a band or artist looking to compete, please fill out this form: bit.ly/SCOTRartistform

Tickets available at High-Noon.com or The Sylvee box office during their business hours listed here: https://www.thesylvee.com/info/faq/