Summer Craft, Vendor & Flea Market

press release: June 20 and August 22 from 10 am to 3 pm

Stroll along the sidewalks through peaceful Meyer Oak Grove Park (780 Phillips Blvd) in Sauk City, Wisconsin on . Visit with our wide variety of vendors & crafters. Tents will be widely spaced throughout the park to ensure an enjoyable and safe day of shopping and browsing, all while enjoying a gorgeous day. Support OccuPaws by taking a chance at our raffle and meeting some of our future guide dogs in training. Plenty of free parking available, conveniently located just off Hwy 60/Phillips Blvd.