Summer Dance Showcase
Waisman Center 1500 Highland Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53705
media release: Join Arts for All Wisconsin at our inaugural Summer Dance Showcase on Friday, May 29 from 6:00 pm at the Waisman Center in Madison, WI.
Thanks to the generosity of the Waisman Center, our Summer Dance Showcase is free for all attendees. In lieu of a recital ticket purchase, please consider a donation to Arts for All Wisconsin to help support costs associated with our subsidized Adaptive Dance program for children and adults with disabilities.
Summer Dance Showcase
Friday, May 29 2026, 6:00 pm (Doors open at 5:30. Reception to follow.)
Waisman Center, 1500 Highland Ave, Madison, WI 53705
For more information, please visit www.artsforallwi.org/summer-dance-showcase.