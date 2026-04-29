media release: Join Arts for All Wisconsin at our inaugural Summer Dance Showcase on Friday, May 29 from 6:00 pm at the Waisman Center in Madison, WI.

Thanks to the generosity of the Waisman Center, our Summer Dance Showcase is free for all attendees. In lieu of a recital ticket purchase, please consider a donation to Arts for All Wisconsin to help support costs associated with our subsidized Adaptive Dance program for children and adults with disabilities.

Summer Dance Showcase

Friday, May 29 2026, 6:00 pm (Doors open at 5:30. Reception to follow.)

Waisman Center, 1500 Highland Ave, Madison, WI 53705

For more information, please visit www.artsforallwi.org/summer-dance-showcase.