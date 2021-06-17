RSVP for Summer Family Nature Walk
media release: This walk is a fun and fascinating way for families with children elementary age and younger to learn about the land. Meet in the outdoor classroom 5 minutes before start. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come prepared for weather and insects. Walks take place rain or shine, except in unsafe weather. Free. Due to COVID restrictions, all walk participants must register in advance. Space is limited. Register by June 17.
Info
Environment, Kids & Family