RSVP for Summer Flowers with Flavor

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Enjoy the wonderful world of edible flowers one petal at a time. During this exclusive walk in the outdoor gardens, learn about summer-blooming edible flowers and get recipes to try at home. Come prepared to try a few samples! Youth Accepted: Ages 16 and up. Instructor: Katey Pratt, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Time: 9-10:30am,  Tuesday, July 16

Registration Deadline: Tuesday, July 9

Price: $18/$14 for Olbrich member

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-246-4550
