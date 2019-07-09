RSVP for Summer Flowers with Flavor

press release: Enjoy the wonderful world of edible flowers one petal at a time. During this exclusive walk in the outdoor gardens, learn about summer-blooming edible flowers and get recipes to try at home. Come prepared to try a few samples! Youth Accepted: Ages 16 and up. Instructor: Katey Pratt, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Time: 9-10:30am, Tuesday, July 16

Registration Deadline: Tuesday, July 9

Price: $18/$14 for Olbrich member