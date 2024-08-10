Summer Foraging on the Farm

media release: Join Madison Public Art Project as we tour the Madison School Farm with Rooted and then cook up and share the edible wild Foraged finds together enjoying a scrumptious wild menu tasting! This event includes a guided Farm Walk to Forage the land. You will learn how to identify plants found within the Farm ecosystem, and specifically how these plants can be used for foods and plant-based medicines. The guided herb walk includes complimentary herbs you can take home, purslane pickles, a cucumber & feta salad featuring calendula, and delicious tea tasting with bee balm, calendula and other seasonal herbs. There will even be an elderberry syrup we will taste drizzled over freshly made buttery warm pancakes! Yum. You will learn how to make this recipe and can take home a jar to make other fun drinks and recipes at home! Recipe cards will be provided to all workshop participants detailing how each dish is prepared which you can take home and make again and again for your future Foraging adventures. This is a companion event to the upcoming mural opening, the Wildflowers of Wisconsin, opening this September in Fitchburg!

A $15.00/ticket includes the cooking at the kitchen workshop, supplies, recipe card, and guided foraging walk. Space and supplies are limited.