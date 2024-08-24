Summer Foraging

media release: Join us and Field School kitchen gardener Abbie Lehman as we explore the abundant bounty of the Driftless, learning to identify wild edibles on Phoebe Point trail.

This event is open to all skill and knowledge levels!

Located on the Taliesin property, Phoebe Point Trail is a moderate, 1.1 mile “lollipop loop” trail, with views of the Wisconsin River.

Please arrive at the Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center, 5607 County Road C, Spring Green, WI 53588, by 9:30 AM. The shuttle bus will depart from the Visitor Center at 9:45 AM. We will talk, hike, and forage until 11:45 AM.

$10 per person, ages 10+

https://www. taliesinpreservation.org/ events/