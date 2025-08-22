RSVP for End of Summer Gaming Party

media release: Play your favorite Xbox Games! Adaptive equipment available. Pizza, snacks, and drinks provided!

This is a free event, and all are welcome to play. We even have prizes to giveaway.

Tuesday, Aug 26, 4:00-7:00pm, Access to Independence office: 3810 Milwaukee St. Madison

We have limited room available so call or email Ava Martinez by Aug 22nd to reserve a spot or request accommodations. Call 608-242-8484 or email avam@accesstoind.org

Individuals and small groups are welcome! We’ll support those new to gaming, and provide adaptive gaming equipment as needed