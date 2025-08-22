RSVP for End of Summer Gaming Party
Access to Independence 3810 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Play your favorite Xbox Games! Adaptive equipment available. Pizza, snacks, and drinks provided!
This is a free event, and all are welcome to play. We even have prizes to giveaway.
Tuesday, Aug 26, 4:00-7:00pm, Access to Independence office: 3810 Milwaukee St. Madison
We have limited room available so call or email Ava Martinez by Aug 22nd to reserve a spot or request accommodations. Call 608-242-8484 or email avam@accesstoind.org
Individuals and small groups are welcome! We’ll support those new to gaming, and provide adaptive gaming equipment as needed