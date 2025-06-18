media release: Join us this June as we return to the premier rooftop in downtown Madison — The Sky Club at Ovation 309 — to celebrate summer, community, and the vibrant energy of our city.

The Annual Summer Garden Party is the Downtowners’ signature June event — a gathering of friends, creatives, and urban explorers coming together to share rooftop views, good conversation, and seasonal refreshments, all bathed in the glow of that unmistakable Downtown Madison magic.

Here's what to expect:

The Best Rooftop Venue in Downtown – soak in unmatched skyline views from the Sky Club at Ovation 309, Madison’s premier rooftop destination

Summer-Themed Beverages & Light Appetizers – sip and snack in style as the sun sets over the city

Uplifting Music & Rooftop Atmosphere – the soundtrack of summer, perfectly paired with golden hour vibe

The Downtowners Social Club is celebrating eight years of bringing people together to experience the best of Downtown Madison. We host monthly gatherings at iconic spots and hidden gems, featuring live music, comedy, dance, art, astrology, and crafted food and drinks.

Our signature seasonal events add extra energy to Halloween, the holidays, spring, and rooftop summer parties. We proudly partner with local businesses, charities, and community groups to connect and engage people across the city.

Whether you're a longtime local or new in town, all downtown lovers are welcome. Join us and be part of what keeps Madison vibrant and alive!