RSVP for Summer Garden Stroll

This gently paced stroll through the gardens on wheelchair accessible routes is well-suited for a multi-generational outing. Learn about plants, animals, and fungi; phenology; and ecological practices and concepts. Meet in the outdoor classroom 5 minutes before start. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come prepared for weather and insects. Walks take place rain or shine, except in unsafe weather. Free. Due to COVID restrictions, all walk participants must register in advance. Space is limited. Register by June 24.