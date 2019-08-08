Summer Herbal Medicine & Wild Edibles

press release: Join herbalist and forager Linda Conroy to explore the wild plants that grow around us. We will learn about common and uncommon wild plants that can be used for food and medicine. Identification techniques and ways to prepare plants for optimal nutrition and healing will be discussed. Dress appropriately for the weather and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet at Lakeview Library at 5:00 pm for herbal refreshments; the tour leaves promptly at 5:30 pm. Ages 8 and older; adult supervision required. Registration begins July 25.