media release: Saturday, 1/29/2022, from 1-5 pm, The Boneyard, 1018 Walsh Rd., Madison, WI 53714, (608) 216-8865

Put on your snowsuit and come party like you're in a tropical paw-idise!! Be sure to dress your dog for the occasion!! There will be free leis while supplies last, a Young Blood tap takeover, a fundraiser for Underdog Pet Rescue with adoptable dogs to meet, and food available on site! Come celebrate summer in the snow at The Boneyard!

https://www.facebook.com/events/229267556045795/

Entry is free without a pet. $8 for a day pass with up to two dogs per owner. Visit our website for membership options and to sign the electronic waiver before your first visit with your dog: madisonboneyard.com/