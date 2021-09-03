Summer is Dead

Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba 20265 Pine Avenue Road, Hillsboro, Wisconsin 54634

media release: SUMMER IS DEAD

3-DAYS OF TRIBUTES TO THE GRATEFUL DEAD, ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND, NEIL YOUNG AND MANY MORE... by The People Brothers Band, Chicken Wire Empire, Cheech & Friends, Brothers Almanac, Seaside Zoo and others.

CAMPING - LIVE MUSIC - SHAKEDOWN STREET. GET LOST IN THE DRIFTLESS AND MAY YOUR SUMMER NEVER END!

