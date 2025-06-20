Summer Jam
to
Country Jam Grounds, Eau Claire 5575 20th Ave., Eau Claire, Wisconsin 54703
media release: Summer Jam is the ultimate summer playlist brought to life. It’s the music you crank up with the windows down, out on the lake or at a backyard BBQ. Summer Jam isn’t a festival bound by a genre, but defined by the summer vibe we all love.
Full lineups for each day are:
Friday, June 20
- Lynyrd Skynyrd
- LIVE
- Gavin DeGraw
- Everclear
- MKTO
Saturday, June 21
- The Black Crowes
- Collective Soul
- Rick Springfield
- Marshall Tucker Band
- Wang Chung
