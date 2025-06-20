Summer Jam

Country Jam Grounds, Eau Claire 5575 20th Ave., Eau Claire, Wisconsin 54703

media release: Summer Jam is the ultimate summer playlist brought to life. It’s the music you crank up with the windows down, out on the lake or at a backyard BBQ. Summer Jam isn’t a festival bound by a genre, but defined by the summer vibe we all love.

Full lineups for each day are:

Friday, June 20

  • Lynyrd Skynyrd
  • LIVE
  • Gavin DeGraw
  • Everclear
  • MKTO

Saturday, June 21

  • The Black Crowes
  • Collective Soul
  • Rick Springfield
  • Marshall Tucker Band
  • Wang Chung

Info

Fairs & Festivals
Music
