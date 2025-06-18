Summer Lawn Party

media release: Join us for a delightful summer evening in the charming historic farmyard! Inspired by the "lawn parties" hosted by Marcella and her family for local and international students, we’re excited to bring this tradition to life once again. Enjoy free ice cream generously donated by Lundy's (while supplies last), create your own fancy lemonade using fresh herbs and ingredients from the garden, play yard games, and take a guided walk through the beautiful prairie. The historic farmhouse and granary will be open to explore, and music will be provided by the Waunastrummers ukulele band.

This event is free and family-friendly and no registration is required - just come and enjoy! A limited number of picnic tables are available, or feel free to bring your own blanket or lawn chair to relax on the grass. Donations are always appreciated to help support events like this.

*This event is subject to possible rescheduling due to weather conditions. Please check this page and our Facebook page for updates.*