Summer Market
to
Farley Center for Peace, Justice & Sustainability, Verona 2299 Spring Rose Road, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
media release: Farley Center Summer Market with an Urban Triage Farm Tour at 4:00 with Ruthanna Hutton-Okpalaeke
Thank you to Visit Verona for co-sponsoring the summer markets with the Farley Center!
Come join us for our thrid Farley Center Summer Market in the Bur Oak Welcoming Area (BOWA) at the Farley Center). Purchase some fresh vegetables, arts & crafts, food and gift items, listen to music and eat dinner at the summer market!
We are featuring our farm program with a 4:00 tour.
For interested vendors or community non-profits who want to participate, please e-mail programs@farleycenter.org for more information. We still have space available at this time!
MUSICIANS:
3:00-4:30 Jeff Stanton https://www.facebook.com/events/346416165044490
4:30-6:30 The Sharp Key (Heidi Coles and Ken Stewart) and Tom and Kate Heiber-Cobb https://www.facebook.com/events/903439331514450
VENDORS: (Updated as we add vendors)
Farley Center Beekeepers/Patrick Norby and Matt Kersten
The Wander Parlour/Katrina Krueger
Linda Josheff (Arts, Crafts and Collectibles)
Los Abuelos Farley Farm/Juan Gonzales – FC Farmer
Rockin Highlands Farms /Greg and Reeny Reynolds
Merle’s Midwest Market./Peggy Kalscheur
Hemp Haven Farms, LLC/Joni Sayers
Green Box Compost/Esai Ponce
Rainbow Fleece Farm/Patty Reedy
Chandy and Jen Karnum – FC Farmers
Rob Cleveland (collectable, antiques, art)
Winston’s WHAM T-Shirts and Comic Books/Jeramie Winston
Bellebrook Botanicals/Monica Pastrana
Farley Center Beeswax Wrapper – Jeanne Meier and Volunteers
Perez Produce/Armondo Perez – Former FC Farmer
Piece of Mind Baking/Serenity McGhee
Sugar River Country Bakery/ Andrew McNaught
Terri Hubbard (crafts, quilts and collectibles)
Flowers for Bees and Butterflies/Kerry Beheler
FOOD VENDORS
El Sabor De Puebla/Reyna Gonzalez – FC Farmer
The Sam’s Elegant Team African Food/Amie Cham
ARTIST VENDORS
Sue Schuetz – Farley Center Land Artist
Steve Heuer – Farley Center Land Artist
Vicki Clark (pottery)
Drawings of Some Sort – Alex Hahn – New Glarus Artist
COMMUNITY TABLING:
Farley Center/NPS Information Table (FC and NPS Board Members)
Wisconsin Food Forests/Emily Steinwehe
BeSMART/Twila Jean
Urban Triage/Ruthanna Hutton- Okpalaeke
Ryan Funeral Home/NPS Board Member Brenda Emerson
VOLUNTEERS
Linda Josheff
Katrina Krueger
Sue Schuetz
Ashley Webster – FC Board Member
Jacob Webster – NPS Board Member