media release: Farley Center Summer Market with an Urban Triage Farm Tour at 4:00 with Ruthanna Hutton-Okpalaeke

Thank you to Visit Verona for co-sponsoring the summer markets with the Farley Center!

Come join us for our thrid Farley Center Summer Market in the Bur Oak Welcoming Area (BOWA) at the Farley Center). Purchase some fresh vegetables, arts & crafts, food and gift items, listen to music and eat dinner at the summer market!

We are featuring our farm program with a 4:00 tour.

For interested vendors or community non-profits who want to participate, please e-mail programs@farleycenter.org for more information. We still have space available at this time!

MUSICIANS:

3:00-4:30 Jeff Stanton https://www.facebook.com/events/346416165044490

4:30-6:30 The Sharp Key (Heidi Coles and Ken Stewart) and Tom and Kate Heiber-Cobb https://www.facebook.com/events/903439331514450

VENDORS: (Updated as we add vendors)

Farley Center Beekeepers/Patrick Norby and Matt Kersten

The Wander Parlour/Katrina Krueger

Linda Josheff (Arts, Crafts and Collectibles)

Los Abuelos Farley Farm/Juan Gonzales – FC Farmer

Rockin Highlands Farms /Greg and Reeny Reynolds

Merle’s Midwest Market./Peggy Kalscheur

Hemp Haven Farms, LLC/Joni Sayers

Green Box Compost/Esai Ponce

Rainbow Fleece Farm/Patty Reedy

Chandy and Jen Karnum – FC Farmers

Rob Cleveland (collectable, antiques, art)

Winston’s WHAM T-Shirts and Comic Books/Jeramie Winston

Bellebrook Botanicals/Monica Pastrana

Farley Center Beeswax Wrapper – Jeanne Meier and Volunteers

Perez Produce/Armondo Perez – Former FC Farmer

Piece of Mind Baking/Serenity McGhee

Sugar River Country Bakery/ Andrew McNaught

Terri Hubbard (crafts, quilts and collectibles)

Flowers for Bees and Butterflies/Kerry Beheler

FOOD VENDORS

El Sabor De Puebla/Reyna Gonzalez – FC Farmer

The Sam’s Elegant Team African Food/Amie Cham

ARTIST VENDORS

Sue Schuetz – Farley Center Land Artist

Steve Heuer – Farley Center Land Artist

Vicki Clark (pottery)

Drawings of Some Sort – Alex Hahn – New Glarus Artist

COMMUNITY TABLING:

Farley Center/NPS Information Table (FC and NPS Board Members)

Wisconsin Food Forests/Emily Steinwehe

BeSMART/Twila Jean

Urban Triage/Ruthanna Hutton- Okpalaeke

Ryan Funeral Home/NPS Board Member Brenda Emerson

VOLUNTEERS

Linda Josheff

Katrina Krueger

Sue Schuetz

Ashley Webster – FC Board Member

Jacob Webster – NPS Board Member