Summer of 85

press release: Premiere Showcase

France | 2020 | 35mm | 101 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: François Ozon; Cast: Félix Lefebvre, Benjamin Voisin, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi

In a sunny vacation town on beaches of Normandy, teens Alexis and David hook up, and make a dark pact. Their star-crossed summer fling is at the throbbing heart of Francois Ozon’s ebuillent nostalgia trip, which glories in vividly rendered 1980s fashion and music. But the new couple's lust curdles into obsession when a rival complicates their budding romance.

Screenings mostly take place at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue. Once-a-month Sunday afternoon screenings take place at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Avenue. In accord with current UW Madison policies, masks are required for entry to our venues. All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions from September 3 through December 18.

Crafted with the same curatorial acuity we bring to our repertory series, the Premiere Showcase presents exciting new documentaries and feature films by contemporary directors that would otherwise have no theatrical venue in the area. Fall 2021 selections include Swedish satirist Roy Andersson’s final film, About Endlessness; A new work of claustrophobic horror, acclaimed at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, We Need to Do Something; Michel Franco’s prize-winning and shattering depiction of a Mexican military coup, New Order; Cane Fire, a look at how indigenous Hawaiians struggle to find themselves represented in movies filmed on location in the islands, presented through the Asian American Media Showcase; and the dark fantasy-comedy A Dim Valley, from UW Madison PhD Brandon Colvin.