A session at a 2023 Summer of Love and Community Connection event.

media release: The community is invited to attend “Summer of Love and Community Connection” on Saturday, August 24, 10am - 6pm at Aldo Leopold Park.

Summer of Love and Community Connection (SoL) is a multicultural and multidisciplinary festival comprising education, experience, wellness, and entertainment. SoL takes place in one of our most valuable public spaces, our parks. SoL introduces the whole family and the entire neighborhood to different cultural roots and ethnicities by offering workshops in a variety of art forms including, dance, music, circus, painting, and games from around the world and in our backyards.

Presented by Oiñ Productions, power duo Francis Medrano and Stephanie Richards, invite you to join them in classes for all ages in dance, circus, music, and art featuring a range of Madison’s best teaching artists. This year, there will also be performances and live music with Rebulu Group and Emy Castro, a singer and rising star from Peru. Schedule to be announced.

“It is wonderful to know that Summer of Love will return to Madison Parks once again this summer,” stated Karin Wolf, Arts Program Administrator for City of Madison. “Summer of Love uses movement and rhythm to celebrate community, interconnectivity, and self-integration. Don’t take the availability of this free-to-the-public opportunity for granted. The organizers bring this event to Madison as a gift of their finite time and resources, so get out there and seize this unique opportunity to get together with your loved ones and create some cosmic harmony.”

Join us for a healthy day engaging your creative mind, moving your body, connecting with yourself and with the community. Bring your family and friends to connect through making art and playing.

"To produce what I call a spARTS (sports and arts) celebration of the highest artistic merit, it is a joy to see the scale of artistry, the depth of diversity, and the deliberate attention to community by the artists involved," stated Mark Fraire, director of Dane Arts.

Summer of Love is offered free to the public thanks to event sponsors: Field of interest Funds at the Madison Community Foundation, Madison Arts Commission, Dane Arts, and the Alvarado Real Estate Group with media sponsorship from WORT, Conectados, and fiscal sponsorship from Create Wisconsin and Madison Circus Space.

About Oiñ Productions

Oiñ Productions is power duo Francis Medrano of Black Power Dance and Stephanie Richards of Air Craft Madison. Both performing artists, they blend their expertise in producing and hosting events, touring internationally, curating and hosting artist residencies, arts administration, and public health to create multi-disciplinary experiences for the community. With more than 20 years of creating and hosting classes, workshops, performances, and events, our mission is to create community events that showcase cultures and arts leading to self-discovery, community healing, and unity. Francis and Stephanie are the co-directors and producers of Summer of Love.

