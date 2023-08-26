10 am-2 pm, 8/5, Warner Park; and 10 am-2 pm, 8/26, Penn Park.

media release: Summer of Love and Community Connection offers arts and movement activities for the whole family in parks in Madison and Dane County. We all need more arts, exercise, and connection. Join us for workshops in dance, circus, music, painting, games, and more.

Sponsored by: Dane Arts, Madison Arts Commission, Wisconsin Arts Board, Willy St. Co-op Community Reinvestment Fund, Centro Hispano, with media support from WORT. SoL is a nonprofit program sponsored by Madison Circus Space, which serves as a 501(c)3 Fiscal Receiver.

Presented by: Oiñ Productions