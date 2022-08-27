media release: The community is invited to attend “Summer of Love and Community Connection” on Saturday, August 27, 10am - 2pm at Penn Park.

Summer of Love and Community Connection offers arts and wellness for the whole family. Presented by Oiñ Productions, this inaugural event will provide arts, exercise, and connection to support community healing.

Join us for workshops in dance, music, and circus arts presented by the following teaching artists:

Madison Rueda - Rueda de Casino

Saralita Marie & Saúl Naxi - Cumbia Poblana

Barrio Dance - Musical Theatre Dance

Danielle Lee - Hula Hooping

Francis Medrano - Power Dance

Stephanie Richards - Aerial Silks

Richard Hildner - Peruvian Percussion

Yorel Lashley - West African Drumming

Luis Armacanqui - Latin Partner Dance

Papa-Kobina Brewoo - Street Dance

Brendan Loula - Capoeira

Janet Gomez - Zumba

Natalia Armacanqui - Kathak Dance

"Centro is excited to come on-board with the vision of Oiñ - we treasure spaces that create healing through movement and creative self-expression, especially when they center communities that have been so silenced. Hoping everyone comes out to celebrate with love and appreciation for what this city could be." Karen Menéndez-Coller, Executive Director of Centro Hispano

Summer of Love is offered free to the public thanks to event sponsors: Dane Arts, Madison Arts Commission, Centro Hispano, and Madison Pro Audio, with media sponsorship from WORT.

The arts are a medium for connection to self, to each other, and within the community. This event is a celebration of life and surviving the pandemic. Join us for a healthy day of engaging your creative mind, moving your body, and lifting your spirit. Classes will be offered simultaneously for kids, teens, and adults throughout the day. Schedule to be announced.

"To produce what I call a spARTS (sports and arts) celebration of the highest artistic merit, it is a joy to see the scale of artistry, the depth of diversity, and the deliberate attention to community by the artists involved," stated Mark Fraire, Director of Dane Arts.

We look forward to sharing a healthy day at the end of summer. Next year, this festival will expand to multiple dates and parks across Madison.

“We are happy that the City of Madison was able to support this project and particularly excited that the organizers have planned this event at Penn Park,” stated Karin Wolf, Arts Program Administrator for City of Madison. “The South Madison plan called for more investment in the strong pride and culture of South Madison - what better way to engage with and celebrate the community, then through the emotional, physical, and cognitive processes involved in dance and movement?”

About Oiñ Productions

Oiñ Productions is a power duo, Francis Medrano of Black Power Dance & Stephanie Richards of Swing State Aerial. Both practicing artists, they also blend their collective experiences in producing and hosting events, touring internationally, arts administration and public health to create collective experiences for the community.

To learn more: https://www.facebook.com/ events/368578478733274