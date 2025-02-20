media release: Third Thursday Entertainment: Screening of Questlove's Summer of Soul

Thursday, February 20th, 12:00 PM at the Madison Senior Center, 330 W Mifflin St.

Join us in the MSC lounge for a screening of Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (2021). Popcorn and soda will be served! Over the course of six weeks during the summer of 1969, thousands of people attend the Harlem Cultural Festival to celebrate Black history, culture, music, and fashion. 1 hour 58 minutes. Rated PG-13.

To register for programs, call (608) 266‑6581 or email seniorcenter@ cityofmadison.com