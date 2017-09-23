Summer Picnic

press release: It's time to restore Uncle Sam and his team.

Nick Engelbert knew that American democracy had its challenges, chief among those the different political views of its citizens that found their expression in the two political parties.

He created one of his most famous statues as a whimsical, good-humored recognition of those facts: a resplendent red, white, and blue Uncle Sam has the team of the Democrat Donkey and the Republican Elephant yoked together while he wonders how he can ever get this team to work together.

Of all Grandview’s art, the piece that most speaks to our time, Uncle Sam and his team is but a shadow of itself. Sam, Donkey, and caption are gone leaving a forlorn Elephant.

It's time to restore Uncle Sam and his team .....

......and be reminded, in a most delightful fashion, how much hope and joy we can find in our neighbors and America.