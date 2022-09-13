RSVP for Summer Picnic

media release: Celebrate the end of summer, and the beginning of autumn at our Annual Summer Picnic, from 4-6 pm on Sept. 16 at Madison Senior Center! There will be all the makings of a fun evening with courtyard games and camaraderie. Live music by the Sunshine Sisters at 4 pm and M Trane at 5 pm. The picnic will be outside, weather permitting. Meal includes brat, potato salad, baked beans, fresh fruit and dessert. The fee is $5 a person. RSVP and payment due by Tuesday, September 13; Call 608-266-6581