Summer Playgroup

media release: Join us this summer for casual drop-in playgroups open to everyone! Families with children under age 7 are invited to come play, connect, and have fun together—indoors or outdoors, depending on the weather.

9:00–11:00 AM, 6/11, 6/30, 7/9, 7/21, 8/13, and 8/25, Monona Grove Nursery School, 4019 Hegg Ave, Madison, WI 53716.

A board member or staff member will be onsite to open the building and help get things started. After that, the morning is all about free play, parent connection, and community fun. We hope to see you there on the dates listed above!

Cost: $5 per child.