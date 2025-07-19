Summer Pop-Up Market

Join us at Ether Wellness in supporting local women-owned small businesses! Sip, shop, and connect in a welcoming studio space in the heart of downtown Madison—just steps from the Farmer’s Market.

What to Expect:

Unique pop-ups from Madison-area businesses: handmade crafts, jewelry, art, chocolate, pottery, baked goods, and more. Participating Vendors:

Analu Perfume

Black Sheep Chocolate

Jennifer Kay Pottery

Voice of the womb/Path to Puberty

Good AF Baking

Hook and Hammer

Also: Surprise bags for the first 20 attendees; one grand prize gift basket giveaway; light snacks & refreshments; a relaxed, community-centered atmosphere in a beautiful studio space.

If you love supporting local, shopping small, and connecting with creative entrepreneurs in the Madison community, this event is for you! Whether you’re walking over from the Farmer’s Market or stopping in with a friend, we’d love to see you!

Free to Attend!

RSVPs encouraged, but walk-ins welcome. RSVP for a bonus entry to win a gift basket!