Summer Pop-Up Market
to
Ether Wellness 25 N Pinckney St. Suite 310 , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Join us at Ether Wellness in supporting local women-owned small businesses! Sip, shop, and connect in a welcoming studio space in the heart of downtown Madison—just steps from the Farmer’s Market.
What to Expect:
Unique pop-ups from Madison-area businesses: handmade crafts, jewelry, art, chocolate, pottery, baked goods, and more. Participating Vendors:
Analu Perfume
Black Sheep Chocolate
Jennifer Kay Pottery
Voice of the womb/Path to Puberty
Good AF Baking
Hook and Hammer
Also: Surprise bags for the first 20 attendees; one grand prize gift basket giveaway; light snacks & refreshments; a relaxed, community-centered atmosphere in a beautiful studio space.
If you love supporting local, shopping small, and connecting with creative entrepreneurs in the Madison community, this event is for you! Whether you’re walking over from the Farmer’s Market or stopping in with a friend, we’d love to see you!
Free to Attend!
RSVPs encouraged, but walk-ins welcome. RSVP for a bonus entry to win a gift basket!