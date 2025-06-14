Summer Prairies & Meadows

media release: Fair Meadows Sanctuary is full of diverse life in the summer! Join us for a hike through the prairies to see and learn about the plants in bloom, the insects that buzz around them, and the birds that nest, forage, and rest in these habitats.

Afterwards, participants have the option to go to Milton for lunch at the nearby Timber Hill Winery for a chance to socialize and get to know each other without the distraction of amazing habitat and birds! We’ll have maps for you to visit some of the local stores, antique shops, and boutiques if you wish.

WHEELCHAIR USE: Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance has one electric-powered wheelchair available for anyone to use for free. You can learn more about it here, and request it in the form when you register.

Or, if you want to use a more rugged, all-terrain, outdoor wheelchair for this field trip, Access Ability Wisconsin offers them for free! To reserve a chair and trailer, visit their website.

Questions? Contact Brenna Marsicek (bmarsicek@swibirds.org)

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES:

Electric-powered wheelchair accessible (see notes above about wheelchairs)

Trail grade and number or type of trail impediments are ok for those with difficulty walking or wearing children in packs

Field trip leader is adept at birding by ear and can accommodate those with visual impairments

APPROXIMATE DISTANCE: 1-3 miles

RSVP REQUIRED? Yes. Participation is capped at 20 people.