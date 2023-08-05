media release: HQ Summer Send-Off Carnival

Noon-9pm (family tent closes at 7pm), Saturday, August 5, Headquarters Bar and Restaurant, 101 Concord Drive, Oregon WI 53575

Admission: $5/person, children 2 and under free (cash only, ATM on site)

Beer Tent (21+ with valid ID, cash only), Live Music with Don't Spook the Horse (5:00-8:30pm in the Beer Tent)

FAMILY-FRIENDLY ACTIVITIES

Family Yoga with Crystal Ann Hanson (1:00pm)

Sandcastle Competition (2:30pm)

Trivia (1:45 and 3:45pm)

Face Painting (noon-7pm)

Battle Boards Bag Toss (ongoing, $5 cash to play, win prizes!)

Family Tent closes at 7pm

A portion of the proceeds and additional collected donations will go to benefit the Oregon Area Food Pantry.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2942134275916621/