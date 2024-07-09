Summer Soirée: Growing Diverse Connections

media release: Join the Downtowners Social Club and AMASIAN for a joint event sponsored by KeySavings Bank, JSD, and Timonthy Hughes Photography. The awaited annual summer gathering will occur on Tuesday, July 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Sky Club in Ovation 309. Experience Madison's vibrant diversity as we gather for our highly anticipated annual summer gathering. This event celebrates the strong partnerships that make our downtown thrive. Join us for an evening of cultural exchange and the opportunity to forge new connections.

Sample authentic Laotian cuisine crafted by our friends at Lao Laan Xang, including:

Assortment of Shrimp and Tofu Spring Rolls

Coconut Shrimp

Chicken Potstickers

Tofu Kabobs

Along with Hotco, which will be providing dumplings and noodles for you to try their hot chili sauce.

AMASIAN supports Asian American professionals, businesses, and alliances that share an interest in Asian culture and community. We aim to provide a supportive and inclusive space where members can connect, share experiences, and gain valuable insights to help them succeed in their careers or businesses. Diversity and inclusivity are key to building a solid and supportive network.

Help us celebrate a beautiful evening in Madison by enjoying the stunning, breathtaking views from the Ovation space and strengthening the bonds that unite us. Don’t miss out on this fun-filled evening!

Parking:

Ovation 309 offers indoor, climate-controlled hourly parking spots at 325 W Johnson St, Madison, WI 53703, next to State Street. Otherwise, there will be additional parking at the Overture parking ramp.

For those who haven't been to the Ovation 309 Sky Club, we encourage you to enter the building through the front doors on the W. Johnson side. There will be signage indicating which floor to take the elevator to, or the front desk attendant will assist.