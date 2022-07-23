RSVP for Summer Soiree
Park Hotel 22 S. Carroll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: A night of cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and a silent auction to support a local 501c3 non-profit, The Marigold Foundation.
6:30pm-10:30pm, July 30, 2022, BW Premier Park Hotel
Ticket deadline: July 23rd, 2022:
$75
themarigoldfoundation.org/
Cocktails, small plates, silent auction, helping Madison families! Join us on July 30 at 6:30pm at the BW Premier Park Hotel on Capitol Square in Madison, WI for a fun-filled and hopeful night raising money to support local families.
The Park Hotel is a staple to Madison, where it has been charming locals since 1871. Add in art deco details and a recent update to its rooms and lobby, and you have a beautiful hotel ready to show our organization and supporters a good time!
100% of money raised goes directly to families in need. Many of our supporters and volunteers are immunocompromised and for that reason vaccination for covid-19 is required for ticket purchase.