RSVP for Summer Soiree

media release: A night of cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and a silent auction to support a local 501c3 non-profit, The Marigold Foundation.

6:30pm-10:30pm, July 30, 2022, BW Premier Park Hotel

Ticket deadline: July 23rd, 2022:

$75

themarigoldfoundation.org/ events/summersoiree2022

Cocktails, small plates, silent auction, helping Madison families! Join us on July 30 at 6:30pm at the BW Premier Park Hotel on Capitol Square in Madison, WI for a fun-filled and hopeful night raising money to support local families.

The Park Hotel is a staple to Madison, where it has been charming locals since 1871. Add in art deco details and a recent update to its rooms and lobby, and you have a beautiful hotel ready to show our organization and supporters a good time!

100% of money raised goes directly to families in need. Many of our supporters and volunteers are immunocompromised and for that reason vaccination for covid-19 is required for ticket purchase.