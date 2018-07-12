Summer Soiree

to Google Calendar - Summer Soiree - 2018-07-12 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Soiree - 2018-07-12 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Soiree - 2018-07-12 16:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Soiree - 2018-07-12 16:00:00

Oak Bank 5951 McKee Rd., Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719

press release:Thursday, July 12, 4:00 p.m - 7:00 p.m., Oak Bank, 5951 McKee Rd. #100, Fitchburg

You won’t want to miss this opportunity to, “Connect with Business + Community" at Oak Bank's Summer Soiree! Enjoy a buffet style picnic while listening to live music with neighbors and colleagues. Oh, and don’t forget to grab a nice cool refreshing beverage! This is a “Business + Community” favorite! See you there!

Info
Oak Bank 5951 McKee Rd., Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719 View Map
Careers & Business, Special Events
608-288-8284
to Google Calendar - Summer Soiree - 2018-07-12 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Soiree - 2018-07-12 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Soiree - 2018-07-12 16:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Soiree - 2018-07-12 16:00:00