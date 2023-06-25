RSVP for Summer Stewards Retreat

media release: July 24 at 3 pm – July 30 at 12 pm

Be a Summer Steward at Holy Wisdom Monastery for one week in July.

Live the monastic rhythm of prayer, work and rest in a progressive, inclusive community whose mission includes being in right relationship with the earth and one another. Join us for prairie and oak savanna restoration, gardening, reading and spiritual conversation. Share your experiences, reflections and questions with women on a similar journey – all this while living together in community on the monastery grounds.

No previous experience required. We are an ecumenical community and encourage single women 18-45 of any denomination to apply.

Cost: $200 | Scholarships are available. Application Deadline: June 25, 2023

Website: https:// holywisdommonastery.org/ events-for-women/

https://www.facebook.com/events/759354055886527/