RSVP for Summer Stewards

media release: Are you concerned about climate change? Does life feel uncertain and chaotic? Are you longing for time away to reground yourself? Are you looking for time for reflection, discernment and prayer? Would you like to deepen your spirituality in a setting that connects your faith with care for the earth?

Become a Summer Steward for six days in July at Holy Wisdom Monastery, an intentional women’s community with deep roots in the Benedictine tradition. Live the monastic tradition of prayer, work and rest in a progressive, inclusive community whose mission includes being in right relationship with the earth and one another. Join us for prairie and oak savanna restoration, gardening, daily prayer and spiritual conversation. Share your experiences, reflections and questions with women on a similar journey.

All this while living together in community on the monastery grounds. No previous experience required. We are an ecumenical community and encourage single, unpartnered women 18-45 to apply.

Cost & Registration

$250/person. Please apply by June 28, 2026.