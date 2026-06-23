media release: Join us for Summer Trivia Tuesdays twice a month this summer at The Deliciouser.

Join us at The Deliciouser for a summer series that tastes like victory. We’re bringing back the energy of our legendary smash burger pop-ups and pairing them with local-themed trivia for the ultimate Tuesday night hangout.

Think you know Madison? Put your knowledge to the test with questions revolving around Wisconsin events, local history, and a few spice-centric surprises. Led by our resident Spice DJ, BJ, and accompanied by Alex Reilly on the synth. This isn't your average pub quiz.

Whether you're a Madison history buff or just here forthe beats, Summer Trivia Tuesdays at The Deliciouser is the place to be. Our kitchen will be serving until 7:00, with trivia wrapped up by 8:00 PM so you can still win the night and make it to work on Wednesday.