Summer Ukulele Jam
Sun Prairie Library 1350 Linnerud Drive, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
press release: Join us for a festive afternoon jamming to über happy tunes courtesy of the Madison Area Ukulele Initiative. Singing and dancing will be ardently encouraged, so consider yourself ‘warned!’ Nothing screams summer quite like the ubiquitous 'uke!' Too fun to miss and please bring the kids because all ages are welcome and encouraged to attend! Free and open to the public.
Info
Sun Prairie Library 1350 Linnerud Drive, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590 View Map
Music