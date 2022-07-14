Summer University Band
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Summer Band is returning for 2022! Join musicians from UW–Madison and the surrounding area in an experience making music at the new Hamel Music Center. Registration is open to the students and community members through June 21. Rehearsals are Mondays & Thursdays, June 20-July 14, 7 pm-9 pm .
Info
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Music