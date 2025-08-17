media release: Enjoy a summer afternoon at Pope Farm Conservancy! Join us on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 1:00 PM for a relaxing summer walk through the scenic trails of Pope Farm Conservancy. Take in the beauty of the late-summer landscape as we stroll through prairie, farmland, and panoramic views. This free, family-friendly event is hosted by the Friends of Pope Farm Conservancy’s Programs Committee and is open to everyone—come connect with nature and your community!

Cost: This tour is free and open to the public – no registration is necessary. Meet at the main entrance, lower parking lot.

Contact: info@popefarmconservancy.org