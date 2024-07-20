Summer on the Farm
Schumacher Farm Park, Waunakee 5682 Highway 19, Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
media release: Join us for a special evening and explore the park as the sun sets! Wander the scenic prairie to look for native plants and wildlife you may not see during the day. Then enjoy the crackling of a bonfire in the historic farmyard and roast some marshmallows. More details to come!
Free, family-friendly, no registration required.
