media release: Four local horror authors come together for summer night of spooky stories.

Tyler J. Welch, author of Skybreaker

Melissa Olson, author of The Other Frankenstein

Christopher A. Micklos, author of Tick Town

Alex Bledsoe, author of Dandelion

Madison author and filmmaker Christopher Micklos will launch his multi-city TICK TOWN Wisconsin Book Tour this weekend, which will include stops all over the state. Micklos released his debut pulp horror novel, TICK TOWN, one month ago today. In the book, a rural Wisconsin tourist town becomes the feeding ground for a band of giant, mutant ticks.

“I’m extremely excited to take TICK TOWN on the road this summer and fall,” Micklos said today. “Reviews of the book have been tremendously enthusiastic so far, and I’m looking forward to meeting more potential readers at bookstores across the state!”

Micklos will kick off the TICK TOWN Wisconsin Book Tour over the course of the next week with appearances at Harry Potter’s Birthday Celebration at the Caramel Crisp Bookstore (Oshkosh) on Sunday, 7/27, and then at a special SUMMERWEEN event at Ink Cap Books (Stoughton) on Thursday, 7/31.

Additional appearances will include stops at The Book Store in Appleton (8/2), Story Keepers Books in West Allis (8/9), Lion’s Tooth in Milwaukee (9/5), Studio Moonfall in Kenosha (9/12), Caramel Crisp Bookstore in Oshkosh (9/18), and Bound to Happen Books in Stevens Point (11/1). Dates for two more stops—at Black Heart Books in Manitowoc and Arcadia Books in Spring Green—will be announced soon, with more dates and details to be posted at christophermicklos.com/events/ as they become available.

Kirkus Reviews writes: “Micklos (who is also a horror filmmaker) entertainingly hits just about all cliches in the formula…and plays the slaughter with a perfectly straight face, escalating skillfully and with a minimum of padding to the absurdly violent showdown in the heart of the hell-spawned tick nest…Gore nerds will appreciate this canny update of the trashy horror/SF potboilers of yesteryear.”

TICK TOWN debuted at #1 on Amazon’s Hot New Releases in American Horror and rose as high as #4 on Amazon’s Best Sellers in American Horror; and it has been praised by British Godfather of Gore Shaun Hutson and horror icon Ramsey Campbell.

Shaun Hutson (SLUGS) says: "TICK TOWN is a great throwback to the golden age of pulp horror paperbacks, books like THE RATS, SLUGS and BATS OUT OF HELL. Books that shaped a genre and gave so much enjoyment to so many. Books like this don't come along very often so make sure you don't miss it."

Ramsey Campbell (THE HUNGRY MOON) says: “The giant bugs are back with a gruesome vengeance! Lovers of the kind of monstrous plague the Guy N. Smith tradition loosed upon the world should find much to relish in this book.”

Christopher Micklos is a life-long horror junkie, an award-winning filmmaker, and a frequently published writer of horror-themed fiction and non-fiction. He lives in the Madison, WI, area.