media release: Sun Day—Madison is a FREE concert and community celebration of all things solar, happening Sunday, September 21, 2025, from 1 to 5 PM at Westmorland Park (4114 Tokay Blvd, Madison, WI 53711). Current sponsors of Sun Day—Madison include UW-Madison’s Soil Health & Agroecological Living Lab (SHALL), THIRD ACT Wisconsin, the Climate Solutions for Health Lab, the Department of Community & Environmental Sociology, the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, Full Spectrum Solar, and the Wisconsin Office of Sustainability & Clean Energy.

Sun Day—Madison is part of the first-ever nationwide Sun Day , a day of action highlighting the many ways the Sun powers our lives—from rooftop solar to agrivoltaics, wind power to heat pumps, healthier soils to clean energy innovations. Through science, art, music, and collaboration, this festival will engage with community members in fun and meaningful ways. Sun Day—Madison will feature live music by Tsuzamen, Tani Diakite & the Afrofunkstars, and more; family-friendly activities that educate and entertain; and hands-on opportunities to learn about solar, sustainability, and regenerative practices. In addition, we’ve inviting local organizations, businesses, and community groups to host booths, share demos, provide outreach materials/activities, and engage directly with the public.

